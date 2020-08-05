OBITUARY: Frances Martin House

Frances Martin House, age 86, passed away on July 30, 2020 at her home in Franklin, TN.

The youngest child born to John Herbert Martin and Artie Jane Duck Martin, Frances came into the world and her family’s hearts on June 15, 1934. Born and raised in Pinson, TN, Frances spent her formative years living on the family farm and enjoying school. After graduation from Pinson High School, Frances took a job in Jackson. There she met the love of her life, Ray Smalley House. They were married on December 4, 1955. The couple were devoted to one another and to their faith in God. They were charter members at Skyline Drive Church of Christ and were committed members in the church of Christ throughout their lives.

Frances was a remarkable woman; a lovely and gracious lady who loved her family and friends deeply. She was the kindest and best of mothers to their only daughter, Elizabeth, and a devoted and adoring grandmother to her only granddaughter, Autumn. She loved spending time with her family and friends, a good game of tennis, caring for others, and sharing her faith. Frances spent her life showing great love to others and was much loved in return.

Frances is preceded in death by her beloved parents, her sisters Opal Maness and Ruby Walker and her husband of 63 years, Ray House. She is survived by: her daughter, Elizabeth Nash, her son-in-law, Stephen Nash and her granddaughter, Autumn Nash, her brother, John Edward Martin, her sister-in-law Wanna Martin, her nieces Carole Whiddon, Glenda Knake, Cindy Overton, Lisa Clements, Rosemary Key, and Kerrie Eberhart Dill and her nephews Michael Maness, Freddie Eberhart and John Eberhart.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Ridgecrest Cemetery with the Reverend Chad Jones officiating.

Memorials may be given to the charity of your choice or the Episcopal Development and Relief Fund.