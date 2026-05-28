Frances Louise Gasner

Frances (Fran) was a christian who loved the Lord with all of her heart.

She is preceeded in death by her two sons, Donald Lynn Stahlhood and Ronald Wilson Stahlhood.

She is survived by her husband, Gaylord Gasner and daughters Susie McKenzie (Joe), Dianne Stahlhood and Debbie Beatty and son Steve Stahlhood. Fran had several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

After raising her six children, Fran started a career as a private duty nurse and provided care for more than 30 years until her retirement.

She enjoyed spending time with her husband traveling to new places and meeting new people. Fran loved all kinds of music, especially classic country and oldies 50s and 60s. She loved working outside in the flower garden and having fresh flowers on the table.

Fran never met a stranger and was kind and caring to those she met along the way. She had a special way of caring for the elderly showing patience and compassion.

She was a wonderful wife and mother always making sure her family was taken care of.

She will be deeply missed by all of her loved ones today and always.

“Mothers hold their children’s hands for a short while, but their hearts forever”. (Unknown)

Psalm 18:2 “The Lord is my rock, my fortress and my deliverer; my God is my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold.”

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This obituary was published by Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services.