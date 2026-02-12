Frances Louise Brantley, 83, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on February 5, 2026 in Murfreesboro, TN.

Frances was born in Plainview, TX to Jessie Carl Freeman and Patsy Ruth Middleton on November 1, 1942. She spent her formative years and most of her life in Amarillo, TX. She worked in the banking field for thirty plus years in Amarillo, Texas. She was a member of several civic related boards in Amarillo and a lifelong member of Paramount Baptist Church. She moved in 2011 to middle TN to live with her daughter and son-in-law, Drenda and Tony Moseley. Frances was an avid Dallas Cowboys football fan and really enjoyed watching their games with her grandson Jason.

Frances is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Heather Nicole Moseley of TN, her brother Michael Freeman Poe of Katy, TX and her daughter, Lisa Gae Brantley-Nelson of Colorado.

Frances is survived by her daughter and her husband, Drenda and Tony Moseley of TN, son in law Jeff Nelson of ME, brothers Carl Ensio Freeman, James Emil Freeman, Edward Matthew Freeman and sisters Gayla Darlene Freeman, Fiina Louise Freeman and Lorrie June Freeman all of Butte, Montana. She is further survived by grandchildren, Jason Moseley, Renee Moseley, Andrea McGill, Clint and Tara Moseley all of TN, Grant Brantley and Payton Rhodes, both of Oregon. In addition, Frances had several great grandchildren, Hunter and Emylee Moseley, Carleigh Moseley and Brayden McConnell, Tyler Moseley, Chance Moseley, Gracie Moseley, Maxx Moseley, Bayylor Moseley, Boone Moseley and Goldynn Moseley, all of TN.

There will be a small graveside service for family and friends on March 1st at 2:30, officiated by her grandson Clint Moseley. Arrangements are by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Projectr12.org.

The family of Frances Brantley wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Heart and Soul Hospice, and especially to nurses Ieva Bratcher and Carli Hines.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email