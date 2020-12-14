OBITUARY: Frances Christine Green

Frances C. Green, age 79, of the Rudderville Community of Williamson County, passed away Dec 11, 2020.

She was born in Williamson County to the late Arthur Dutch Tansil and Eunice Carroll Tansil and she was a Homemaker and did lots of Flea Marketing. She enjoyed the Flea Markets and Reading. She loved her family dearly and in her last days she loved her caregivers at Life Center of Columbia and The Reserve at Spring Hill. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sons, Terry Green and Wayne Hood, and several brothers and sisters.

Survived by her husband of 63 years, Nathan Green, daughters, Teresa (Jimmy) Smith, Kim (Mike) Noland, sons, Dale (Peggy) Green, Johnny (Kathy) Green, brothers, Ricky Tansil, Tom Tansil, and Danny Carl Tansil, sister, Tennie B. Beard, seventeen grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be conducted 1:00 PM Monday Dec 14, 2020 in Williamson Memorial Gardens in the Garden of Good Shepherd with Bro. Gary Fewell officiating. Visitation with the family will be 12:00 noon until service time at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Grandsons and Great Grandsons will serve as Pallbearers.

Memorials in Frances Green name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.