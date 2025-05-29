OBITUARY: Frances Charlene Scott

Frances Charlene Edwards Scott, age 59, passed away on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at her residence in Shelbyville, Tn. A native of Williamson County, Tennessee, she is the daughter of Dorothy Mai and loving step-father Larry Howell and the late Charles Peyton Edwards. She spent her career in the shipping industry. She loved to cook and enjoyed gardening. One of her great passions was shopping and she was always on the lookout for a bargain. She was a woman of great faith, loved the Lord dearly, and was a member of The Legacy Church of Tullahoma. She treasured the time spent with all her family especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her brother, Charles Michael Grimes; and sister, Theresa Darlene Gowan; father of her children, Walter Dale Yates.

She is survived by her sons, Jesse Lynn (Ashley) Yates and Travis Warren Yates (Stephanie Hubbell); daughters, Sarah Dawn (Alex) Swaim and Carrie Elizabeth Snodgrass; 16 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; her brother Tommy Grimes (Carol) numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Memorial Park. Visitation with the family on Saturday from 4-8 PM and on Sunday after 12 Noon.

