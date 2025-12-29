OBITUARY: Frances Ann Jones

Frances “Ann” Jones, 83, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2025.

A generous and caring woman, her greatest joys came from spending time with her family and the many beloved pets that accompanied her through the years. Her favorite pastimes were bird watching, listening to music and cooking, for which she was quite renowned. Her strawberry cake was legendary and eagerly sought out at the many gatherings she and David hosted over the years. She was an advocate for those less fortunate and taught us to love and be kind to all, and to appreciate the beauty of the world around us.

She is survived by her husband, David Jones, children Melanie, Elgin (Terri), Kyle (Roxie), and Tamara (Troy), grandchildren Coltyn (Valerie), Reyna, & Parker.

She is also survived by her sister, Lois, brother Tom (Mae), and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends who loved her dearly.