OBITUARY: Forrest Margarette Mangrum

Margarette Mangrum, age 76, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Thursday, December 26, 2024. She was born in Fairview, Tennessee on July 8, 1948, to the late William Wesley Owens Jr. and Mary Elizabeth Smith Owens of Davidson County, Tennessee. She was a graduate of Bellevue High School.

Margarette was a woman of God that put her family first and served her community at Five Points Church of Christ in Bon Aqua, Tennessee. She always put others first and would always do for others no matter how good or bad she felt.

Margarette is survived by her husband of sixty-one years, Larry Mangrum; children, Larry Scott Mangrum (Cindy), and Terry Wayne Mangrum (Joyce). She is also survived by her sister, Pat Greer; grandchildren, Brandon, Little Terry, Brad, Alyshia, Shelby, Adrienne Clark, Dakota Day, and Denver Johnson, and many great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home on Thursday, January 2, 2025, from 3:00pm to 7:00pm and on Friday, January 3, 2025, from 10:30am until the hour of service. The funeral service will begin at 1:30pm on Friday in the chapel of Harpeth Hills Funeral Home with burial to follow.