OBITUARY: Florine (Palmer) McNeill

Mrs. Florine Palmer McNeill of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, she was 93 years old.

She was born in Victorville, CA to the late Glenn and Margaret Thursby Palmer.

Florine retired from customer service with an employment agency.

In addition to her parents, Florine was preceded in death by her husbands, Kimball Graves and Kenneth McNeill; step-son, Anthony McNeill.

She is survived by her daughters, Kristie (Ken) Anderson and Kevin Elkin; stepdaughter, Karen Lawrence; grandchildren Erin Elkin; great-grandchildren, Isiah Elkin, Alanah Harris and Shaylee Elkin; great-great-grandchild, Angelo Armani Elkin.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

