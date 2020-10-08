OBITUARY: Florence Marsella Panduren

Florence Marsella Panduren, age 99, of Marlette, MI, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020 at home in Spring Hill, TN. She is preceded in death by husband, Carl; and sons, Allen (Janet, living) and Richard (JoAnn, living).

She is survived by sister, Eleanor; sons, Larry (Connie) and Ken (Chris); 15 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Florence put her faith in Jesus Christ and loved to pray for her family every day. She enjoyed puzzles and brought joy to everyone through her story telling. Her family will fondly remember her lively spirit, even at 99.

A memorial will be held on her 100th birthday, June 23, 2021 at Stiles Cemetery in Lapeer, MI. Details will be provided closer to date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local VFW in her memory and that of her late husband, Carl Panduren, who proudly served in the U.S. Army.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com