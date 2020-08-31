OBITUARY: Florence Hendrix Pitts

Florence Hendrix Pitts, 76, of Franklin, Tennessee died peacefully at home on August 27.

Born in Oneonta, Alabama on March 13, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Clive Vernon Hendrix and Florence Denton Hendrix. She was married to Bobby Pitts for 54 years. They were married on June 25, 1966 at First United Methodist Church in Oneonta.

She graduated from the University of Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. While there, she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. She received a master’s degree from Tennessee State University. She began her career as a teacher in Atlanta, Georgia then moved to Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools. While her children were young, she was a homemaker and later served as a member of the Williamson County School Board. Florence returned to teaching for the Franklin Special School District until retirement. She resided in Franklin for over 50 years and was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

In her early years in Franklin, she drove for Meals on Wheels, frequently donated blood to the Red Cross, was in Franklin’s Garden Club, St. Paul’s Women’s Auxiliary and volunteered for the Florence Crittenton Home. She loved playing bridge and juggled three groups. She was a member of the Old Glory Chapter in Williamson County of the Daughters of the American Revolution. In her later years, she enjoyed being a part of the book club at church and volunteering at the election booths. She had a talent for sewing and needlepoint. She had a flair for making beautiful children’s clothes and smocked dresses. Florence loved adventure and never turned a trip down. She visited Alaska with her friends, the Grand Canyon with family, the Caribbean with her husband, Europe with one of her best pals, and the Holy Land with her church. She parasailed, went hot air ballooning, and floated in the Dead Sea. Her favorite adventures were with her grandchildren. She had escapades with them to find the best chicken nuggets, French fries, or ice cream that Franklin had to offer. She loved her husband greatly and humored his passion for duck hunting and collecting decoys and calls. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched.

Florence is survived by her husband, Bobby Pitts, her children, Bobby Lee Pitts, Jr ( and wife, Julie), Natalie Pitts Woodard ( and husband, Paul), and grandchildren Mary Grace Pitts, Anna Katherine Pitts, Christopher Woodard (and wife, Tian), Kelly Woodard, and Lillian Woodard; and other friends and relatives. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Nathan Clive Hendrix.

Visitation will be held 4-7:00PM Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A private funeral service for family will take place on Wednesday at St. Paul’s Episcopal followed by burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Oneonta, Alabama. The family of Florence Hendrix Pitts wishes to extend our sincere thanks to WillowBrook Hospice and numerous other individuals. The family is especially thankful for Tracy Carpenter and her extraordinary friendship and care that was lovingly given. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.