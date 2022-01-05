OBITUARY: Florence Cecilia (Southward) Hanewinckel

Florence Cecilia Hanewinckel (also known as “Pete”), age 92 of Franklin, TN passed away December 3, 2021.

She was born in Long Beach, CA to the late William & Alice Southward. Florence graduated from Long Beach Poly High School in 1946, married Lowell on August 16, 1946, and remained in Long Beach, CA until 2005 when they moved to Franklin, Tennessee. Florence had a love for people, her family and a smile that was contagious.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Hanewinckel, and son Glenn Hanewinckel. She is survived by her children, Sally (Dennis) Bittner, Brian (Yvonne) Hanewinckel and Larry (Kimberly) Hanewinckel; grandchildren, Gina (Jared) Griswold, Jeremy (Janine) Hanewinckel, Christopher (Jessica) Hanewinckel and Robert (Kristi) Bittner; great-grandchildren, Gracie Griswold, Joshua Griswold, Savannah Griswold, Everly Hanewinckel, Elijah Hanewinckel and Amber Hanewinckel.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 1:00PM Saturday, January 22, 2022, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Inurnment in Williamson Memorial Gardens will follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com