OBITUARY: Florence Anderson (Beard)

Florence Ovielee Anderson, age 90 of Franklin, TN passed away peacefully with her family by her side August 31, 2020.

Florence was born in Williamson County to the late Clayton and Luella Anglin Beard. She is also preceded in death by husband, James Dillard Anderson; sister, Pauline Martin and brothers, Delmer Beard and J.T. Beard. Florence is survived by her daughter, Phyllis (James “PeeWee”) Conner; sons, Terry Wayne Anderson, James “Danny” (Barbara) Anderson and John Thomas “Tommy” (Sherry) Anderson; brother, Ottis Beard; sister, Ruth Ragsdale; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and thirteen great great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00AM Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Jamie Conner, Derrick Conner, Richard Anderson, Michael Anderson, Shawn Jett, Jeffrey Nolen, Darrell Ragsdale and Jimmy Davis will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held 4-8:00PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service Thursday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com