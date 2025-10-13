OBITUARY: Flora Jean Law Williams

Flora Jean Law Williams, age 91, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on October 11, 2025. She was born in Williamson County to the late Laura Peach and Ernest Lofton.

Flora Jean was the Administrator and Co-owner of the former Lofton Nursing Home in Franklin, Tennessee.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Dennis Law, Dan Crutcher, and Franklin Williams; her brothers, James (June) Lofton and Bobby Lofton; and her sister, Sue (Tommy) Layne.

She is survived by her children, Johnny (Leza) Law of Santa Fe, TN, Brady (Mary) Law of Mt. Pleasant, TN, and Kim (Dale) Cotton of Franklin, TN; stepson, Tim (Deborah) Williams of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Jesse (Ashley) Law, Nicole Jones, Lauren (Justin) Shannon, Brandon (Rachael) Law, Ashley (Travis) Hall, Kelsey Cotton, McCord Cotton, and Lofton Cotton; and eight great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow immediately at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service.