OBITUARY: Fleming Wood Smith Jr.

Fleming Wood Smith Jr., FAIA of Nashville, TN passed peacefully on October 15, 2025 at the age of 89.

Born in 1936 in Nashville, Flem attended Woodmont Elementary and Battle Ground Academy, where he was the valedictorian of the class of 1954. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in 1958 and Bachelor of Science in Architecture in 1959, both from Rice University. He served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as an engineering officer at Fort Hood, Texas from 1959 to 1961. He earned his Masters of Fine Arts in Architecture from Princeton University in 1963.

In 1967 Flem, co-founded Gresham and Smith Architects (now Gresham Smith) where he devoted four decades to establishing and leading the firm. As a member of the American Institute of Architects, he served as President of the Tennessee Society of Architects, President of the AIA Middle Tennessee, and was elevated to the AIA College of Fellows, the organization’s highest honor.

Flem served his community through various organizations, including the Middle Tennessee American Cancer Society, where he served as president. He was an active member of the Nashville Downtown Rotary Club. Flem was deeply committed to his Christian faith and was an active member of Calvary United Methodist Church for over 60 years. He greatly enjoyed serving his church family through a variety of leadership and volunteer roles.

He left an indelible mark on his profession and community.

Flem had a quiet confidence, generosity of spirit, and curious mind that turned naturally to everything around him. He delighted in sharing his knowledge and creativity with his family, sailing, making and playing dulcimers, and painting watercolors. While he was very well travelled, he was happiest backpacking and exploring hiking trails like the Blue Ridge, Zion and beyond.

Flem met Judy, the love of his life, 71 years ago. He cherished her and the life they built together. Flem and Judy were married for 66 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Fleming Sr. and Adele Smith, and his grandson, Ben. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Judy, whom he adored; their three children, Fleming III (Sonya), Jennifer (Tim Farley) and Allison (Greg Blandford); nine grandchildren, Fleming IV (Ashley), Sherridon, Ashton (Blanca), Chelsea (Nate), Chase (Ashton), Will, Kate (Ben), Reid and Taylor; five great-grandchildren: Adele, Fleming V, Lillian, Hayes and Lyla; and by his brother, Gilbert (Mary Jane) and his family.

Visitation will begin at 2:00pm on November 8th at Calvary United Methodist Church with the memorial service following at 3:30pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider making a donation to Calvary UMC, Second Harvest Food Bank, or Siloam Health.

To leave a condolence or share a memory of Flem, please go to the Tribute Wall.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Fleming, please visit our Tree Store.