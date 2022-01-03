OBITUARY: Filbert Joseph Martocci, Jr.

Filbert Joseph Martocci, Jr. age 88 of Brentwood, TN passed away December 31, 2021 at his home.

He was born in Baltimore, MD to the late Filbert Sr. & Mary Martocci. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. Filbert was a prominent businessman in the Nashville area where he successfully owned and operated several businesses. He also owned the former NASCAR team, Filmar Racing.

Filbert is preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Martocci and Paul Martocci; sons, Francis Joseph Martocci and Bryant Joseph Martocci. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Karen Mallory Martocci of Brentwood, TN; son, Filbert Joseph III (Tammy) Martocci of Mt. Juliet, TN; daughters, Jeanette Martocci (Edgar) Aleman of Troutman, NC, Denise Martocci O’Neal of Antioch, TN, Maria (Steven) Felts of Greenbrier, TN, Victoria (Erik Stein) Martocci of Lahaina, HI, Bethany (Ethan) Martocci of Nashville, TN and Courtney (Jonathan) Whitehurst of Nolensville, TN; grandchildren, Filbert J. IV (Beth) Martocci, Richard (Jenny) Martocci, Dakota (Judy) Fritts, Ricardo Aleman, Michael (Brittani) O’Neal, Shane O’Neal, Jesse (Brittany) Butler, Cheri (Jeff) Martocci, Lindsay Martocci, Amber Martocci, Cody Whitehurst, Cason Whitehurst and Joshua Hardin; nine great-grandchildren and many other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 2:00PM Friday, January 7, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Nashville Rescue Mission or Alive Hospice. Visitation will be 2-8PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com