OBITUARY: Felix Lee Turman Jr.

Felix Lee Turman Jr., affectionately known as Pa-Pa, Termite, and Junior, passed away on October 18, 2024.

Known for his warm heart and welcoming spirit, Felix could strike up a conversation with anyone, making friends wherever he went. He particularly loved making friends at Walmart and Cracker Barrel, two of his favorite places. His stubbornness and determination were matched only by his generosity; he would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.

Felix is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Velma Turman. He cherished his daughters, Sharon (William) Benson, Sheila Davis, and Martha (Keith) Frontz. He took great pride in his grandchildren: Robert Davis, Robin (Jeremiah) Williamson, Abby Benson, Zachary Frontz, and Caitlin Frontz, as well as his great-grandchildren, Elijah Turman, Cooper Williamson, and Savanah Williamson. Felix is also survived by brothers, Lonnie Turman and James Turman, and sisters, Violet Shelby and Ida Beard; neighbors, Chris Null and Jamie Hall, as well as his friend, Bubba Allen.

He was preceded in death by his son, Clarence “Bubba” Turman, his parents, six sisters and one brother, and family friend Coty Davis.

In his younger years, Felix enjoyed the thrill of ginseng hunting and dedicated many years to his work at Avco Aerostructures. Above all, he loved his family deeply, and his spirit will forever remain in their hearts.

Felix’s funeral service will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024, with a visitation starting at 12:00 pm. Friends and family are invited to share memories and honor a remarkable man who touched so many lives. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

