OBITUARY: Faye Taylor Foster

Beautiful Faye Taylor Foster never met a stranger. A loved wife, mom, daughter and Grandma, She goes before family who loved her dearly.

Husband, Jim Foster, Daughter, Lisa Gray (Husband Stu)… Her Grandson and ‘Munchkin’, Dean Gray… Son, Bob Taylor… Her Sisters – Darlene Atwell (Husband Charlie) and Regina Larkin, brother Rick Larkin (wife Carol)…. Step-daughters Dana Foster, Jamie Brush (Husband Allen), Megan Foster, and her Granddaughters Elizabeth, MacKenzie, Everly, Hannah, Matthew, Tyler, Breanna, Andrew, and Bonus Daughter, Judi Watkins. She was a ‘second Mom’ to MANY and a ‘sister’ to MANY others.

She joins her mom Margaret Larkin, who went before her in February of 2020 and her second mom, Una Jordan in 2023.

Faye loved her husband Jim passionately and was thankful he is a man who loves the Lord. She spoke to her daughter Lisa every day and enjoyed spending as much time with her as possible, whether they were staging houses, thrift shopping or sitting on the porch. She loved giving and receiving hugs especially from her son-in-law Stu and her grandson Dean who she adored. She cherished spending time with family and friends sharing meals and memories.

She had a servant’s heart, over the last 10 years, she and her husband were blessed to take care of her mom Margeret, her sister Regina, her brother Rick and many others. She was in the middle of baking pound cake for her family coming over on July 4th and working on her sister’s hair the day the Lord took her home.

She enjoyed reading great books, listening to good music and finding treasures at thrift stores and estate sales. Before Covid, she was blessed to travel the world with her love, Jim seeing many amazing places.

She was quick to ask anyone she met “Where do you go to church?” and if they didn’t have a church home, immediately invite them to Gateway church because she loved her church community so much! She would also invite people to their home for dinner, a swim, or just to enjoy the view of the Hilltop the Lord blessed her and Jim with.

One of Faye’s life philosophies was: “It never hurts to ask!” which resulted in many discounts at stores, cheaper bills and free goodies at restaurants for her, her family and friends! Her laugh was contagious and her smile could be felt from across the room. When people met her, they didn’t forget the experience!

Please come to celebrate Faye’s blessed life. Visitation is from 4:00-7:00p Thursday, July 11 and 11:30 am-1 pm Friday, July 12 at Gateway Franklin Church.

Her Celebration of Life service is 1:00 pm Friday, July 12 also at Gateway Franklin Church, 1288 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin TN 37064.

