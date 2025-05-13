OBITUARY: Faye Saulnier

On May 9th, 2025, Faye Saulnier broke her earthly bonds to go and meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Born Mildred Faye Harris on March 20, 1940, in Columbus, MS, she was the daughter of Millard Harris and Annie Laurie Covington. She spent her childhood in Mississippi, raised by her beloved Mother, her maternal Aunts, Elsie and Doris, and paternal Uncle Aaron Harris and Aunt Pauline Bobbitt. While in Junior High she moved with her mother to Anderson County, TN living first in Oak Ridge and later in Clinton, where she met her first husband, L. T. Carden. They had 3 children, her much loved 3 B’s, Beth, Brandt and Becky.

After moving to Williamson County and spending 14 years focused on raising her children, she returned to school and became an LPN. She practiced nursing at Williamson County Hospital and Vanderbilt Hospital for several years before entering Private Nursing.

Faye was a strong and determined woman, shaped by difficult circumstances. She was born weighing only 4 1/2 pounds. They would put her in her uncle’s hat to sleep. When she was 8 years old, she began to lose her eyesight. Her mother was told little Faye would be blind. Mysteriously, she didn’t go completely blind but would always have vision issues and was later told she would never be able to drive because of her eyesight. When she was in nursing school, she proved them wrong and learned to drive for the first time. In 1975 she was hit head on by a drunk driver with 2 of her children in the car with her. Her children suffered mild injuries, but she was at death’s door. Badly mangled, almost every bone in her body broken, the doctors were not sure she would survive the night. Once again, she proved them wrong and a year later was able to return to her nursing career.

She would often say she was alive by the grace of God. Her faith and love for God was central to her life and marriage to Joe Saulnier, whom she married in 1990.

Preceded in death by her parents, she is survived by her husband, Joe ; her cherished sister, Carol Andrews Cook of Powell, TN, her children, Beth Tate in Saint Johns FL, Victor (Debi) Carden in Ft. Myers FL, Rebecca (Mike) McCoy in Murfreesboro; her grandchildren, Joe Leland (Leslie) Tate, Jaclyn Tate, Daniel Watson, Victoria (Zach) Moder, Matthew and Emily McCoy, her great grandchildren, Ian Barrera, Raven and Thorin Moder and Nora Jo Tate; her niece Jennifer, nephews Daniel and Johnathan, and special cousin Margaret (DJ) Nickles.

Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro’s care team were such a blessing to take care of Mom during her final days. Every staff member, chaplain, nurse and aides treated and cared for Mom with much love and compassion.

“In keeping with her wishes, her body has been donated for science research and there will be no services. To honor her memory, the family requests donations to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro.

