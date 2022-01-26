OBITUARY: Faye Cox Shaw

Faye Cox Shaw entered her heavenly home on January 20, 2022, in Franklin, Tennessee.

She was born September 24, 1934, in Christmas, Florida. She was the oldest of four children of Orvel and Dot Cox. She graduated from Cocoa High School in the class of 1952.

Faye met and married Jack Shaw in 1956 when he was Pastor of King Street Baptist Church, Cocoa, Florida. Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Louisville, Kentucky for Jack to attend seminary. Faye would always work secretarial jobs to help support them as he attended and finished seminary. She was proficient in typing and shorthand. Jack pastored several churches over the years, and pastored Westside Baptist Church in Gainesville, Florida, where they resided in Gainesville for over thirty years, and were avid Gator fans!

Faye loved the Lord from a young age and taught Sunday School from the time she was a teenager and continued teaching for many years. She was the Pastor’s secretary at First Baptist Church of Gainesville for twenty-five years and retired from there. Faye and Jack moved to Cocoa to help care for her mother in her final years and to be close to their grandson Jake as he grew up. They then moved to Spring Hill, Tennessee where they could be close to her other grandchildren Jordan and Jonah as they grew up and currently resided there.

Faye was a strong Christian lady who loved the Lord and loved her family. She was one to quietly do God’s work as she carried on a pen pal relationship with someone in prison for over 30 years. The lord also brought her many young boys over the years that she helped raise as they had either lost their own mother, had cancer, or had less than an ideal home and she helped change the trajectory of their lives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Orvel and Dot Cox, and her sister, Jodi Cox Hamilton.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jack Shaw, Spring Hill, Tennessee, two Sons, Joe Shaw (Denise), Franklin, Tennessee, and Jay Shaw (Julie), Jefferson, Texas, Grandsons, Jake Shaw (Rachel), Marshall, Texas, and Jonah Shaw, Tennessee, Granddaughter, Jordan Shaw, Tennessee. Great grandsons, Jett and Jase Shaw, Marshall, Texas, Sister, June Cox Wigley (John) of Cocoa, Florida, and Brother, Leland Cox of Cocoa, Florida.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Immanuel Baptist Church, 222 Belle Meade Blvd, Nashville, TN 37205. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations can be made in her name to either Susan G. Komen, Sarah Cannon Cancer Center, or St. Jude’s Children Hospital.