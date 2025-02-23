OBITUARY: Father David Gene Ogan

Father David Gene Ogan, age 71 of Nashville, TN passed away February 19, 2025. He was born in Bakersfield, California to the late Ray & Jo Ogan.

He was founder and priest / pastor of St. Timothy Orthodox Christian Church in Lompoc, California for 20 years, Director of the Orthodox Christian Prison Ministry/Fellowship of St. Silas. Loved the ocean, loved to fish and was an extremely kindhearted man. Talented in songwriting, playing guitar and singing. He will be missed. May his memory be eternal.

David is preceded in death by his brother, Darrell Ogan; nephew, Elton Ogan. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Conccetta Ogan; son, Dan Ogan; daughter, Nina (Patrick) Calvert; brother, Don (Katia) Ogan; sister, Lori (Jeff) West; grandchildren, Isabella, Lily and Luke Calvert, Zoey Lopez and Briana Ogan.

A Priest Funeral will be held 6:30PM Friday, February 28, 2025 with visitation one hour prior to the service at St. Ignatius Church Orthodox Church. Visitation will be 8:30AM – 9:00AM Saturday, March 1, 2025 at St. Ignatius Orthodox Church.

Liturgy will be from 9:00AM – 10:15AM Saturday at the church. Funeral service will be 10:15AM Saturday at the church with burial immediately following at St. Ignatius Orthodox Church Cemetery.

Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com