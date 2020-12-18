OBITUARY: Faris Lamar Walker

Faris Lamar Walker, age 77 of Brentwood, TN, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020. A native of Thomasville, AL, he was the son of the late Faris Cornelius and Dorothy Ruth Smith Walker. Mr. Walker was also preceded in death by a brother, Billy Jack Walker, and a sister, Cindy Walker Daily.

Mr. Walker is survived by his wife, Caroline Tate Walker; sons, Jeff Walker and his wife Haydee of Brentwood, TN, and Richard Vaughn Walker of Hueytown, AL; granddaughters, Caroline Walker and Gabrielle Walker both of Brentwood, TN; sisters, Wynette Walker Black and her husband Al of Beatrice, AL, Rita Walker Daily of McWilliams, AL, and Dorothy Walker Latham of Eufaula, AL

Services will be held in Alabama at a later date.

