Nancy Faith Craig West passed away peacefully on April 14, 2026, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS, following a courageous battle with several health issues. Faith was born on August 15, 1940, to H.M. “Jim” Craig and Jessie Haston Craig at their home in Prairie, MS.

Faith attended school in Prairie before transferring to the Aberdeen School District where she graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1957. Following high school, Faith attended Millsaps College where she was a member and president of Beta Sigma Omicron Sorority. She finished with a degree in Religious Studies and a degree in Secondary Education. She began her teaching career at Amory High School and retired from the West Point School District, where she taught 8th grade English. She was selected as Teacher of the Year in 2003.

Faith spent many years as a member and president of the Aberdeen, MS school board. She was also well known and revered through several years of work at McRae’s/Belk in Columbus, MS.

Faith married James Hilton West on August 30, 1964. They lived in various places while Faith supported James Hilton as he pursued his opera career and service in the military. They returned home to Prairie, MS where they raised their four children. Along with Faith’s busy career and volunteer duties, she spent many hours supporting her children as they played sports, cheered, danced, and participated in numerous school and community activities. After the unexpected childhood death of her beloved son, Loren, she became the founding member of a regional chapter of Compassionate Friends, providing support to other bereaved parents.

Faith was a lifelong member of Prairie United Methodist Church. She attended early morning services and played piano/organ for as long as her eyesight allowed. She also attended First United Methodist Church of Aberdeen, where she was involved with Women’s Circle and Bible Study, while filling in as pianist/organist as needed. She served on several boards at both churches and represented Prairie United Methodist Church at statewide conference.

Faith loved to cook, and for many decades, prepared delicious Sunday dinners, and Thanksgiving and Christmas feasts for the family and the extended Craig and West families. She always found room at these gatherings to invite friends who had no family with whom to celebrate on these occasions. In her younger years, she loved cooking for the Progressive Dinner Club and preparing wonderful refreshments for her bridge club.

Faith enjoyed a lifetime of reading and in her latter years, she supported literacy by being a member of the board at Evans Memorial Library, representing Evans on the Tombigbee Regional Library Commission and loyally supporting Aberdeen Friends of the Library. She loved Aberdeen and supported the town in many ways. She headed the Aberdeen Pilgrimage Committee for many years and aided its growth. She was active in the Aberdeen Women’s Club and Daughters of the American Revolution, holding not only local but state positions in these groups. For a time, she was also a member of the Aberdeen Jr. Auxiliary. She served as president of the Monroe County Historical Society. Faith was a board member of the Aberdeen Visitors’ Bureau and was a founding member of the Aberdeen Breakfast Club. She and her fellow retirees would meet once a week for breakfast and always welcomed new residents in Aberdeen.

Faith leaves behind not only family, but also many friends. She was still in contact with friends from her youth, college days, teaching career, and days of service to her church and community. Faith will be remembered as a true southern “steel magnolia” and beloved friend.

Faith was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, James Hilton West; a son, Loren Andrew West; her parents; and her brother, Buddy Craig.

Faith is survived by two daughters: Holly West Foreman (Chris) of Nesbit, MS, and Denny West Buttrey of Spring Hill, TN; one son, Charles Isaac West (Laura) of Hernando, MS; seven grandchildren: Haley West Vargo (Ryan), Sophia West, Haston Foreman, and Price Foreman of Desoto County, MS, Ava Buttrey of Conway, AR, and Lily Buttrey and Bella Buttrey of Spring Hill, TN; a great-granddaughter, Stella Vargo of Olive Branch, MS; and cousins: Ann Craig Staten of Aberdeen, MS and Barbara Ellard White of Houston, MS. She is survived by special friends: Marsha Ballard and Connie Hamilton of Aberdeen, MS, Amy Whittenberg of Memphis, TN, and Carol Malone Siskowski of San Antonio, TX. She is also survived by her dear Jack Taylor of Aberdeen, with whom she found companionship and joy in the last years of her life.

Memorial services are at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2026, at First United Methodist Church of Aberdeen with Price Foreman officiating. Visitation is at 1 p.m. until service time on Saturday. Burial will follow in the Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the services.

Memorials may be sent to Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Condolences may be sent to tisdalelannmemorial.com.

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This obituary was published by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home – Aberdeen.