OBITUARY: Everna Idell Harris Anglin

With great sorrow, the children and grandchildren of Everna Idell Harris Anglin share the news of her death on October 23, 2024, at the age of 92 years. She was surrounded by family and held in their loving embrace during the final days, hours, and minutes as she gently slipped into heaven.

Everna was born in Williamson County, Tennessee, on January 16, 1932, and was the last surviving sibling of the nine children of James Marshall Harris and Bertha Jane Elkins Harris, both deceased.

She lived the majority of her life in the Bending Chestnut Community, where she and her beloved husband, L.G. Anglin, who preceded her in death raised their five children with tremendous love and pride: Tandy Michael Anglin (Lora), Troy Keith Anglin (Susan), Randy Gregory Anglin (Beverly), Linda Carolyn Anglin Woodliff (Mike), and Loyd Gilbert Anglin (Beth). She was Maw-Maw to eleven grandchildren: Tabitha Yarbrough (Josh), Heather Hughes, Michelle Heisserer, Kristen Anglin, Sarah Biby (Joe), Gretchen Dorris (Kenny), Brandon Anglin, Tara Murphy (Josh), Amy Harris, Stephanie Strain (Toby), and Garrett Anglin (Ashleigh), all of whom survive; 20 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Everna worked as an inspector at Durango Boot Company for over 30 years and upon her retirement from there, was employed at the Williamson County Park & Recreation Center in Leiper’s Fork. She worked into her 80’s and loved her work!

Everna was an avid reader with an extensive library of books. She particularly enjoyed listening to country music on the radio and was quite accomplished at being the correct caller to win money, trips, and prizes, which she happily shared with family and friends.

Everna had a true gift for remembering the birthdays of all her family and friends, including every single one of those many children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was also the family’s very own self-appointed and somewhat obsessive family photographer, amassing thousands of treasured photos for her descendants to enjoy for generations to come.

She was an expert at canning and preserving the many vegetables produced from her husband’s garden and was known by all in the family for her excellent dill pickles, turnip greens, and tomato juice.

Funeral services were conducted at 10:00 A.M. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Josh Yarbrough, Garret Anglin, Josh Murphy, Jimmy Gordon, Sid Ruiz, and Phil Hammond.

Visitation was from 5 to 7:00 PM on Saturday and 1 hour prior to service on Sunday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 615 794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email