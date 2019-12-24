Dr. Everildes Yarzagaray

December 3, 1935 – November 26, 2019

From the creation of the world, God’s divine nature – His eternal power and His invisible qualities have been clearly seen in all He has made. God made our Every, so very precious in His sight in her living and to her last breath. It pleased Him to endow her with faith to love and trust Him. Her own mother Isidora, a woman of uncommon faith, shaped Every and her six siblings toward a love of God and service to His church. As a young woman in Barranquilla, Colombia, she taught Sunday school and accompanied the congregation on the piano as they worshiped. She was a lifelong student of His word.

It pleased our God to reflect Himself as Physician and Healer. God endowed Every with intelligence and an accompanying drive for excellence. One of three women in the class of 1962, she earned a medical degree at the top of her class from the University of Cartagena Medical School. She would steward a long career as compassionate healer – an internist, pulmonologist and Director of Medical Education at Norwegian American Hospital in Chicago, IL.

It pleased God to send her a love for a lifetime. She and Luis Yarzagaray, married April 1, 1962 loving each other with rare depth, devotion and passion all their days. In their 50+ years of marriage, they raised five daughters and loved their sons-in-law, 24 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Their display of love was evident to the world, and her treasured box of love letters and poems from her prince are the private jewels that are now souvenirs of our most treasured inheritance – the gift of their marital love. Together they were… more. Their love was infinitely more than the sum of their parts, and an immovable foundation for their children and grandchildren upon which to pattern their lives. The fruit of their lives extended in philanthropy beyond their family, helping overcome obstacles of bread or water or shoes or hospital equipment or scholarship. They founded CARTAMEDAS, a medical professional association devoted to the advancement of growth in continuing education and in equalizing opportunities for under-resourced students.

It pleased God to draw Every to all things beautiful. Art, design and fashion, history and literature, languages – French in particular – travel and music and good friends — these fueled her interests and inspired those around her to love the same. In 1991 Every developed and promoted This is Colombia, a cultural fair attended by thousands in the city of Chicago, to display the very best of Colombian art and industry. Every and Luis started a “cantata” with their friends in Cartagena 20 years ago, weekly evenings of unrivaled hospitality and gatherings around a grand piano with songs of generations. These friends have vowed to never stop gathering and singing, living fully in honor of their memory.

To say goodbye to Every is an unrivaled sorrow mitigated only by the certainty that in fullness, Every clearly sees the source and substance of her hope and her faith, in the company of her beloved husband, mother, sister and son-in-law that preceeded her heavenly arrival. Joy and peace to her always, and comfort for those on earth who remember and grieve with hope.