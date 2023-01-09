OBITUARY: Everett Vester Hayes

Everett Vester Hayes, age 88, of the Bethesda Community of Williamson County, TN passed away on January 5, 2023 at his residence.

Everett was born in Williamson County to the late Andrew V. Hayes and Minnie Mae Irvin Hayes.

He was a farmer his entire life and was considered the Mayor of Byrd Lane. Everett enjoyed his cattle, riding four wheelers, hunting, and just sitting around his shop with neighbors telling stories. He loved his family and will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of fifty-three years, Barbara Stewart Hayes.

Survivors include Sons, Doug (Kellye) Hayes, Tommy (Kim) Hayes, Grand Dog, Lucy, Grandchildren, Sara Hayes and Justin Hayes, Special Family Friend, Tommy Maupin.

Services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Monday, January 9, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Jay Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Sunday Evening and one hour prior to the service.

Active Pallbearers are Tommy Maupin, Randy Hickman, Jeff Hickman, Troy Crutcher, Ronnie Crutcher, Roy Crutcher, Paul Hahn, and Cody Crutcher.

Honorary Pallbearers are Charles Edward Hood, Roy Wilhoite, Ray Hulsey, and Perry Dillehay.

The family wishes a special thanks to Avalon Hospice for their wonderful care for Everett.

Memorials may be made to your favorite charity.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and David Stephens are assisting the Hayes Family.

3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

