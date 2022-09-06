OBITUARY: Everett Hampton Lowe

Mr. Everett Hampton Lowe of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the age of 77.

A respected Real Estate Broker and owner of Commonwealth Properties, Mr. Lowe was admired for his honesty, intellect, kindness, and never-ending wit.

Born to Sewell H. Lowe and Cornelia Stanford Lowe on January 24, 1945, he spent his early childhood in Murfreesboro before moving to Nashville. Graduating with a B.S. Degree in three years from David Lipscomb University, his Number 1 draft draw for the Vietnam War spurred him to volunteer for the U.S. Air Force. He served from May 5, 1967 – May 4, 1973 and was Honorably Discharged. Exposure to Agent Orange caused SARS in his lungs leading to pulmonary fibrosis. Contracting COVID in 2021 required 24/7 oxygen the remaining 2 years of life. Member of Brentwood Hills Church of Christ.

Survived by wife, Dr. Fay Gannon; sister, Dr. Marilyn Lowe, Denison, IA; and loving daughters and step-daughters.

Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Gardens with visitation 2 hours prior. Dwight Marable officiating. Pallbearers: Ray Gannon, Mike Hill, Jeff Thieman, Cliff Richmond, Harold Melson, and Adam Fears. Burial following at Rocky Glade Cemetery, Eagleville.

