Evelyne Ann Lunn, age 86 of Franklin, TN passed away April 25, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Franklin, TN where she graduated from Franklin High School.

Evelyn retired from the State of Tennessee, Title Section with 36 years of service.

Preceded in death by parents, Paul B. and Clara Davis Lunn; brother, Paul Davis “Jack” Lunn and devoted loving friend, Paul Lankford. Survived by several cousins and their spouses.

Private Family Graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Jim Taylor officiating. Pallbearers will be Ben & Jeff Smithson, Wallace Joslin, Jimmy Nichols, John Geny, Jim & Jamie Ladd, John Thompson, Billy McGee & Bryant Oden.

Memorials may be made to Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Fund, 410 Allied Dr., Nashville, TN 37222 or the charity of your choice. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com