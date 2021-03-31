OBITUARY: Evelyn Wright McMillan

Mrs. Evelyn Wright McMillan, age 84, a lifelong resident of Franklin, Tennessee and recently residing in Germantown, Tennessee passed away on March 30, 2021. A lifetime resident of Williamson County, Evelyn was a member of Berry Chapel Church of Christ and attended Germantown Church of Christ. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, James Lewis McMillan, her parents Thomas and Margaret Louise (Gillespie) Wright, her brothers, R. T. Wright, James R. Wright, William A. Wright, sister Elaine Wright Carroll and brother in-law, Ross McMillan.

She is survived by her daughters Melanie McMillan Schild (Tom), and Melissa McMillan. Evelyn and Lewis had two granddaughters who were the center of their world, Emmaline Greer and Adelaide McMillan Schild. Nothing made Evelyn happier than to spend time with her granddaughters. She especially enjoyed travelling with her Emmy and Mac. There was no doubt that the family had wonderful times together. The girls had always travelled with their parents so after the birth of the granddaughters that travel only increased with many trips to Disney as well as New England, Wisconsin, Florida, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Later as the girls, parents, aunt and grandmother got older, cruises became a fun activity where they would explore the Caribbean and giggle as they drank frothy drinks. One of her last trips was a day trip to see Emmaline’s dorm room at the University of Mississippi. As the girls have gotten older it brought joy to Evelyn to see the girls have some of her characteristics, especially the joy of never meeting a stranger, enjoying a good picture shoot and the love of travel. She was excited when Addie Mac started cooking as she herself was known to be an excellent cook. One of Evelyn’s joys was to keep her home decorated for the seasons and always looking like a page out of a home magazine. Every season was an opportunity for celebration and if you walked in her home you would find the table decorated in the most amazing display of festivity. Her love of beauty was extended to her yard where she took great pride in her flowers and gardens. Evelyn loved being involved in her church and numerous other organizations where she could help others. She was a member of Soroptimist and Kappa Delta Sorority.

Evelyn is also survived by brother Roy Wright of Franklin and brother in laws Lawrence (Jane) and Eugene (Robi) McMillan, as well as nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. Since Lewis and Lawrence were twins and best of friends, Lawrence and Jane have always been an intricate part of the family including helping fix up Evelyn and Lewis on a date and going on their honeymoon.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00PM Friday, April 2, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A private family entombment in Williamson Memorial Gardens, Magnolia Mausoleum where she will be placed with her beloved husband.

Memorials can be made to Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ or the Alzheimer’s Association.