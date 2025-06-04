OBITUARY: Evelyn Smith Springer

Evelyn Smith Springer of Brentwood, TN sadly left us on Saturday, May 31, 2025, after a long battle with dementia. She was preceded in death by her mother Mary Harris Smith and father Sidney B. Smith, Jr. of Murfreesboro, TN and her brother William Harris Smith of Bethpage, TN. She is survived by her husband, Randy “Rand” J. Springer, her brother, Sid B. Smith, III and wife Joan of Brentwood, TN, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Evelyn followed her mother’s example to become a nurse. She was a graduate of Baptist Hospital School of Nursing, the University of Tennessee at Nashville, and Vanderbilt University School of Nursing. After graduating from the Baptist Hospital School of Nursing, she began her career at Baptist Hospital, where she worked for 33 years in nursing. She worked in various roles within the Nursing Department that culminated in her being appointed the Senior Vice President of Nursing. In addition, she was responsible for most of the ancillary departments. Her roles in management revealed her passions: excellent patient care and ensuring that the staff who provided patient care had all the resources they needed. She was a mentor to her leadership team and encouraged and supported them in pursuing the education they needed to succeed in their leadership roles.

She was appointed by the Governor, to the Tennessee State Board of Nursing where she served for many years as Chairman. In 1984, she was named Nashville’s Business Woman of the Year. She retired from Baptist after 33 years of service.

Evelyn then focused her energy and talents on serving the community by volunteering with a variety of non-profit agencies. When hurricane Katrina struck, she worked with the Williamson Co. Red Cross to set up a temporary emergency shelter and see to the needs of a large number of victims. She served with the Red Cross for several years before becoming Chairman of the Board for the Williamson Co. chapter. She was active at her church and enjoyed singing in the choir.

For fun, Evelyn enjoyed boating and water skiing and had a passion for travel. She and her husband visited most countries in Europe, several countries in Africa, Australia and New Zealand, much of the Caribbean, several countries in South and Central America, and Canada. She had a full life and wishes to be remembered for the good she tried to do.

A visitation will be held at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Murfreesboro on Friday, June 6, 2025, from 4 to 7pm. A graveside service for the family will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 11am.

