OBITUARY: Evelyn Mageline ‘Maggie’ Collins

Evelyn Mageline “Maggie” Collins, age 97 of Franklin, TN passed away on February 23, 2024.

She was born in Fayetteville, TN to the late Eddie & Myrtle Beddingfield.

She was a former member of Friendship United Methodist Church. She co-owned and operated Highland Food Market, and also worked for Jamison Bedding. Maggie was a talented seamstress. For many years she sewed the patches on the uniforms for the City of Franklin Police Department.

Maggie is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Willie “Dub” Collins; daughter-in-law, Pat Collins; brother, Cleveland Beddingfield; sisters, Clara Towery and Marie Fuqua.

She is survived by her son, Jerry Collins of Springfield, TN; daughter, Melba (Gary) Beasley of Spring Hill, TN; grandchildren, Beverly (Greg) Platt, Kevin (Angie) Beasley, Clint (Kim) Collins and Amy Frank; twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; caregivers, Merlene Brice, Tina Anglin and Patti Watkins; special friends, Jean Crouch, Tootie Hagan and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Jim Taylor and Kortland Fuqua will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Clint Collins, Kevin Beasley, Jamie Johnson, Tanner Collins, Cullen Huff and Carson Huff.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Visitation will be 4-8 PM Monday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/