OBITUARY: Evelyn Inez Anderson

Evelyn Inez Anderson, 77, of Lewisburg, TN, passed away on February 22, 2021 in Franklin, TN

Evelyn was born in Franklin, TN to John ‘Sam’ Pewitt and Ollie Bell Howell Pewitt on January 8th, 1944. She grew up in Leipers Fork Tennessee where she attended Hillsboro High School. Evelyn spent most of her life residing in Franklin and Lewisburg TN. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to those close to her. She had a passion for shopping and decorating her home. She also had great love for animals especially her cats and peacocks she kept around her house.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband Joe E Anderson, her parents John and Ollie Pewitt, and her sister Ruthie “Pea” Sullivan.

Evelyn is survived by her sons Tracy (Gin) Baker, Brian (Jennifer) Munger and 8 grandchildren Mikasha Clark, Maria Hulan, Deni Baker, Megan Munger, Andrew ‘AJ’ Munger, Allison Munger, Maximus Munger and Madison Munger

Visitation will be 5PM Monday, March 1st with a service following at 6PM located at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, TN