Evelyn Holb Zerfoss passed away peacefully on March 6, 2026.

Evelyn was born on October 16, 1934 in Akron, Ohio and attended the University of Akron. Following graduation and a short teaching career, she became a stewardess for American Airlines during the “Golden Age of Air Travel”. She absolutely cherished her years of flying as she relocated from Dallas to Chicago to Los Angeles. After marrying, she settled in Nashville in 1959 and raised three children.

Evelyn was an avid tennis player in her early 30s but quickly fell in love with running, where she could be spotted every day ‘running the Blvd’, in an era when few runners would have been seen on that road. She qualified and ran in several Boston and Marine Corps Marathons over a period of twenty years and held the state record for many years in the 1500M for 60+ age for women runners. Even in her late 80’s, at a time when she had to use a walker to get around, many of us quietly laughed as Evelyn tied a stopwatch on her walker in order to “time herself” as she scooted back and forth across her townhome community at Arden Place.

Evelyn was blessed with many friends, some of whom go back decades; this included her membership in a women’s garden club named the “Wednesday Weeders” for over 60 years.

Evelyn served on the Boards of the local YMCA, the Ronald McDonald House, the Nashville Striders and the Susan G. Komen Foundation, but as her life continued, her greater joy came from being a grandparent to five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Anna Maria Holb; her first husband, William T. Calton, Sr; her second husband of 39 years, Thomas B. Zerfoss, Jr.; her brother, Andrew Holb, Jr.; and her sister, Anne Holb Carson.

She is survived by her children, William T. Calton Jr, Catherine Calton Wrenn (John), and John Andrew Calton (Anne); Stepchildren Leigh Zerfoss Atkins (Hunter), Thomas B. Zerfoss III (Emily), her grandchildren, Kristen Wrenn, Patrick Wrenn (Jennifer), Graham Wrenn (Hailey), Elizabeth Faulks (Jonathan), Andrew Calton (Megan); and her great-grandchildren, Madeleine Wrenn, Eleanor Wrenn, Jane Klabo-Wrenn, Laurel Faulks and Warner Faulks. She is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews and their families.

The family wishes to express our deep heartfelt love and gratitude for Evelyn’s caretaker and her “best buddy”, Doreen, who devoted so much of her time to caring for Evelyn for over three years.

A private family burial will take place on the morning of Tuesday March 24th, followed that same day by a reception/visitation with family and friends at Belle Meade Country Club from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Susan G Komen Foundation, Christ the King Church, or Alive Hospice.

To leave a condolence or share a memory of Evelyn, please visit the Tribute Wall.

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This obituary was published by Austin Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC.

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