OBITUARY: Evelyn Gray Schruff

Our precious, beautiful angel, Evelyn “Evie” Gray Schruff, went to be with Jesus as she passed away in her parents’ arms at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday, February 21, 2022.

She is the beloved daughter of Trey and Ashlynn Schruff of Franklin, Tennessee.

There will be a memorial service celebrating Evie’s life this Saturday, February 26th at 2:30 pm at Cross Point Church in Franklin, Tennessee.

She is preceded in death by her paternal great-grandparents, Eugene and Louise Guess of Pearl Valley, Mississippi; paternal great-grandfather, Larry Schruff, Sr. of Gulfport, Mississippi and Thomas Heard, Sr. of Hazlehurst, Mississippi; maternal grandmother, Monique Brown Barrett of Byram, Mississippi; maternal great-grandmother, Mary Gray Tatum of Byram, Mississippi; and maternal great-grandfather, Kenneth Brown, Sr. of Terry, Mississippi.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by paternal grandparents, Larry and Evelyn Schruff of Hazlehurst, Mississippi; paternal great-grandmother, Carl Nell Heard of Hazlehurst, Mississippi; maternal grandparents, Alan and Rene’ Brown of Brandon, Mississippi and Michael Barrett of Byram, Mississippi; maternal great-grandparents, Bunny Bordelon of Madison, Mississippi, Regina Brown of Terry, Mississippi, and Mac and Ann Bordelon of Ridgeland, Mississippi; maternal aunts and uncles, Jason and Brittany Dunaway (Macy Kay), Justin and Lauren Evans (Lola), Keely Barrett (Shelbi and Braylynn), Joseph and Amy Grice (Taylor, Preston, and Sadie), and other family and friends that loved Evie very much.

Evie is spirited and beautiful. She follows a long line of empowered women on both sides of her family, and her strength was evident throughout her short, but meaningful life here on earth. She loved being held close by her parents and will be greatly missed.

Trey and Ashlynn would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Vanderbilt Medical Center for the incredible care and support they provided Evie and the family. Trey and Ashlynn also appreciate the love, support, and prayers extended to them during this time.

