



Evelyn Fay Underhill Sweeney, age 78 of Franklin, TN passed away May 15, 2020.

Fay was a member of Walker Memorial Baptist Church. She was employed by CPS for 32 years in sales and for 5 years production control until retirement. Fay owned the Junktique Shop in Franklin from 1975 until 2002, it was operated by her mother Rachel Underhill until her death in 1998. Fay’s passions were gardening and all of God’s Gentle Creatures.

Fay is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Rachel Underhill. Survived by her loving husband, John Sweeney; stepsons, Tommy (Pam) Sweeney and Tim (Wanda) Sweeney; stepdaughter, Jo Harrison; her 1st cousin who is more like her brother, James (Linda) McCord; grandchildren, Tana, Jana and Mary Beth; great grandchildren, Shawn, Chantel, Jasmine and Avery.

A private family graveside service will be held Monday, May 18, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, 300 Orlando Ave. Nashville, TN. 37209. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com



