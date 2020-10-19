OBITUARY: Evelyn Elizabeth Goodloe Williams

Evelyn Elizabeth Goodloe Williams, age 88, of Athens, TN (formerly of Thompson’s Station, TN) went to be with the Lord on October 14, 2020 at Dominon Senior Living in Athens. TN.

Born June 29, 1932, in Nashville, Mrs. Williams was a daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth Reams and James Camp Goodloe,Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Fred Lee Williams, Jr., sisters Jesse Wilson, Mary Kate Moore, brothers Reams Goodloe, James Goodloe, Ross Goodloe and Thomas Goodloe.

She is survived by her daughters, Lyn Thompson (Robert) Niota, TN, Hilda Lytle (Mark) McMinnville, TN, Shannon Kaprive (Lon) and Jane Wedgeworth (James) both of Hilton Head Island, SC; her grandchildren, Lauren Lytle, Brennan Lytle (Melissa), Will Thompson (McKenzie), Tony Kaprive (Ashleigh), Katie Threatt (Benji), Brandi Jane Graham (Jason), Marsha Hunter (Drew), Chip Wedgeworth (Madalyn) and David Wedgeworth (Abbey); thirteen great-grandchildren and her sister Faith Goodloe of La Vergne, TN.

Mrs. Williams attended Middle Tennessee State University. During her career she worked at National Life Insurance Co., The Singer Company and as a tax preparer for Farm Bureau. She also worked with her husband on their Jersey dairy farm for many years where she enjoyed gardening and growing lots of flowers. She was a faithful member of New Hope Presbyterian Church in the Harpeth Community, where she played the piano, served as an elder and provided weekly floral arrangements. Later she attended Mt. Harmony Baptist Church in Niota. She was a member of Williamson County Farm Bureau Women and the Harpeth/Bethesda Home Demonstration Club.

Funeral service will be held 1:00PM Monday, October 19, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Pastor Stanley Hammonds will officiate. Active pallbearers will be Will Thompson, Lauren Lytle, Brennan Lytle and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Kaprive, Chip Wedgeworth and David Wedgeworth. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com