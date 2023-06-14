OBITUARY: Evelyn Andrews Gore

Evelyn Andrews Gore, age 98 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

She was a member of Franklin First United Methodist Church and a faithful member of the Horace Edgmon Sunday School Class. She volunteered through the church with Meals on Wheels several years ago.

She was an avid bridge player and was instrumental in teaching the game to new players. Even in her later years, she would play computerized bridge at home. Evelyn was structured in her daily schedule but always made time for bridge and reading.

In the early years, she played golf with her husband and family members. She was fondly known as “Mema” by her loving family.

Preceded in death by husband of 56 years, Thomas J. Gore, Jr.; son, Charles E. Gore, Sr.; parents, Charles N. and Flora Bass Andrews; sister, Lucille Andrews Minor and niece, Susan Minor Dorris.

Survived by: son, Thomas J. III (Suzy) Gore; daughter-in-law, Sharon Lanier Gore; grandchildren, Charles E. Jr. “Chad” (Kelly) Gore, Andrea Gore (Dennis) Browning, Christopher “Chris” (Lindsay) Gore and Thomas J. IV “Jay” (Beccah Human) Gore; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Anna, Dane, Zoey and Maya Gore and Ava Browning and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Franklin First United Methodist Church, Pastor John Melick officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM on Thursday at the church. Interment to follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Chad, Chris and Jay Gore, Dennis Browning, Dave Dorris, John & Bob Gore and Tim Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Horace Edgmon Sunday School Class.

Memorials may be made to Franklin First United Methodist Church or Shriners Children’s Hospital.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

