OBITUARY: Evelyn A. (Clark) Sweitzer

Evelyn A. (Clark) Sweitzer of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, she was 87 years old.

Evelyn enjoyed gardening, quilting and restoring antiques.

Evelyn was preceded by her husband, Robert J. Sweitzer, Sr.; father, John Clark.

Evelyn is survived by her sons, Robert J. Sweitzer, Jr., David Sweitzer and Jeffrey Sweitzer; grandchildren, Lauren Morris, Matthew Sweitzer, Nicole Sweitzer, Zachary Sweitzer and Allison Schmitt; great-grandchildren, Preston Sweitzer and Sammy Schmitt.

No services have been planned at this time.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee 37064. 615-794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

