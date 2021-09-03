OBITUARY: Eva Laverne Keegan

Eva LaVerne Ince Keegan, age 53, passed away on August 27, 2021 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, TN.

Eva was born in Spring Branch, TX and was raised in Anchorage, AK. Planting deep roots in Alaska, she found faith that ultimately changed her legacy, friendships that would last a lifetime, and a marriage with Chris Keegan. In ‘95 God led Chris and Eva to Hermitage, Tennessee where they would start a new chapter of life, welcoming their daughter, Madeline (1996) and son, Matthew (1999). They spent six years there before calling Franklin home.

Adversity during her upbringing led Eva to become deeply courageous, wise and determined in creating a successful life. Friends and family describe her as loyal, selfless, resilient, talented, a bright light and a stranger to no one. Her devotion to hard work was evident throughout her life. Eva characterized herself as a dreamer, overcoming many trials in the wake of chasing those dreams.

After graduating from Watkins College of Art and Design in 2007 her passion became her profession. Eva took pride in and valued the process, depth and details of her craft. Bonds formed as client contracts turned into deep friendships, houses became homes, and what were once dreams became a reality. Simply, her business was not just an occupation, it was an extension of herself.

Eva’s beauty and photogenic smile were a reflection of her love for flowers and design. Her faith was displayed in the way she cared for people; she exuded a servant’s heart, putting others first. She impacted the world by cultivating and crafting beautiful things. She chased her goals and held deep gratitude for everything she achieved. Eva never allowed hardship to define her or fear to deter her. She was courageous in the pursuit of life and all it had to offer, truly making the most out of what she received.

One of the last things she expressed was for ‘her people’ to know how much she loved and cared for them – family and friends, the Galloway Girls, ASID and industry coworkers and all who shared a relationship with her.

Madeline and Matthew are forever proud to be her children and look forward to seeing her again.

Preceded in death by mother, Louise Elaine Woods Ince. Survived by: daughter, Madeline Keegan; son, Matthew Keegan; father, Jack Ince; brothers, Chester Erskine Ince and Joseph Timothy Ince; sisters, Marilyn Susan Ince, Jacqueline Elaine Ince Deakins, Stephanie Fern Baril and Mary Rebecca Gail and beloved pet, Honey.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, September 10, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Gardens in the Magnolia Private Columbarium Estate. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Memorials may be sent to 425 Galloway Drive, Franklin TN, 37064.

