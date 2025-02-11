OBITUARY: Eunice Mai Lillard

Eunice Mai Lillard, a devoted homemaker and lifelong native of Williamson County, passed away in her hometown of Franklin, Tennessee, on February 9, 2025. She was born in the Peytonsville Community, and she spent her life enveloped in the love and warmth of her family and community.

Eunice is remembered for her unwavering love for her family, which was at the heart of everything she did. Her legacy lives on through her children: Larry Lillard (Susan), Jerry Lillard (Karen) and Carl Lillard. She also cherished her role as a grandmother to Ashley Snyder (Brian), Angie Lillard, Andrea Lillard Seehaver, Caleb Lillard (Katie), and Adam Lillard (McCain). As a great-grandmother, she brought joy and warmth to Maclaine Snyder, Reagan Snyder, and Joe Seehaver, and Penny Lillard.

Eunice was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter Lillard, as well as her parents, Buck Bennett and Fannie Mae Bennett, and her brothers, Charles “Charlie” Bennett and Thomas “Tomcat” Bennett. Their memories remain a significant part of her life story.

Visitation services will be held on February 12, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, and again on February 13, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064. The funeral service will take place on February 13, 2025, from 12:00 PM at Williamson Memorial followed by burial at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials can be made to Meals on Wheels. Pallbearers will be Adam Lillard, Caleb Lillard, Brian Snyder, Paul Lillard, Gene Marlin, and Jason Daniels. Bobby Bennett and Brian Snyder are officiating.

Eunice’s warm spirit and loving nature will be deeply missed by all who knew her, and her contributions to her family and community will be forever cherished.