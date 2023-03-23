OBITUARY: Eugene (Gene) Victor Williams

Eugene (Gene) Victor Williams went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 17, 2023, at 81 years old.

Gene was born on January 27, 1942, to Eileen and Louis Williams. Gene (Poppy) was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and neighbor.

Gene is survived by his wife and soulmate, Lynn Williams, son Terry Williams, daughter Leigh Adams, stepsons Mike Kasick and Scott Kasick, daughters and sons-in-law Patty Williams, Lee Adams, Jennifer Kasick, and Laura Kasick, grandchildren Alex Williams, Blake Martin, Brooke Martin, Austin Kasick, Jake Kasick, Connor Kasick, and Josh Kasick, sisters Carol Hill and Joyce Abel, brother in law, Phil Abel, sister in law Tena Deoudes, and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Gene was preceded in death by parents Eileen and Louis Williams and brothers Louis and Victor Williams.

Gene earned his bachelor’s degree from UT Arlington. After a long career in commercial and residential construction, Gene became certified as an OSHA Safety Facility Inspector. A lifelong learner, in his retirement years, he added Master Gardener to his accomplishments.

Gene was the go-to guy who could be found helping someone at all times. A jack of all trades, countless family, friends, and neighbors have memories of Gene jumping in to help whether it was a repair, emergency, or assisting with any project needed.

An avid reader and researcher, there wasn’t a topic he didn’t know something about. Gene had countless interests, horses and baseball at the top of the list. When he wasn’t helping others, Gene could be found working on a project or outdoors hunting and fishing. His woodworking projects were one of his favorite pastimes. Above all things, Gene cherished time with family.

Later in life, Gene faced health challenges and became known for his warrior spirit. Supported by family, friends, and his church family at Station Hill Church, Gene came through against all odds. A favorite scripture he lived out is Isaiah 40:31 – But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.

In remembrance of Gene, take a moment to hug your family, help a neighbor, and live life to the fullest.

https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

