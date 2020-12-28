OBITUARY: Eugene Benjamin Bagsby Jr.

Eugene Benjamin Bagsby, Jr., age 86, of Nashville, TN and formerly of Williamson County, passed away December 23, 2020. Eugene was born in Williamson County to the late Eugene B. Bagsby, Sr. and Lula Marlin Bagsby.

He was a retired truck driver with RC Cola for over 50 years, loved Farming, Bluegrass Music, Baseball, and most of all Tractors. Eugene was of the Baptist Faith and he loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by eight siblings and grandson, Jasen Estes.

Survivors include his wife of sixty six years, Peggy Bagsby, daughters, Donna Sue Bagsby, Carol (Jeff) Pulley, son, Eugene (Rhonda) Bagsby, III, grandchildren, Eugene (Chassity) Bagsby IV, Hope (JC) Hudgins, Christi (Mike Ryan) Stephens-Estes, Coy Stephens, Waylon (Olivia) Bagsby, Colt (Celeste) West, Mackenzie (Marcus) Wright, five Great-Grandchildren and one little Great-Grandchild on the way, sisters, Lizzie Mae Jackson, Lottie Haffner, brothers, Gaither Bagsby, John Bagsby.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00PM Monday Dec 28, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Chism officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service. Burial in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as Pallbearers. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

