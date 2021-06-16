OBITUARY: Eual Ray Christian

Eual Ray Christian, 91, of Franklin, TN passed away May 29, 2021.

Ray was the first in his family to graduate from college (from Arlington State University now, University of Texas at Arlington). Ray was a very patriotic American that loved and served his country faithfully. He was called to duty during the Korean War, flying F9F Panther jets along with many other jets on numerous missions. Ray was a fighter pilot with the rank of Major in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean war. Additionally, in his patriotic manner Ray flew in the Marine Corps Reserves for 15 years after active duty. He then settled in Hurst, Texas after landing a job as a pilot for Braniff International. Ray logged more than 30,000 flight hours counting his military service and as a Captain for Braniff.

He later moved the family to Keller Texas and then Bowie Texas to become a rancher in a cow/calf operation for years. Ray was honest to a fault. He was a dedicated family man, an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather!

Ray was a man of exceptional faith and integrity and believed in serving others. Throughout his life he and June donated and helped build several Episcopal churches throughout the state of Texas and contributed to many charities. Ray is the last member of the “greatest generation” for the Christian Family and will be hugely missed and never forgotten.

He was preceded in death by, his wife, June Lassig Christian, son, Marc Edward Christian, parents George W. and Lena McDonald Christian, Brother, William Mack Christian. Survived by, sons, Curt (Aleah) Christian, James Wesley (Michele) Christian; sister, Juanita Spruce; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A virtual Memorial service will be conducted at a later date to be announced in July 2021. Additionally, a full honors military burial for both Ray and June will follow on October 9, 2021, at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio Texas.