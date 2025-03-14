OBITUARY: Etta Mae Myers

Etta Mae Trammell Myers, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Alive Hospice in Nashville. A native of Harlan County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Gaylord Trammell and the late Florence McGeorge Trammell. She was an avid reader and loved watching FOX News. She thoroughly enjoyed doing crafts, and going to craft shows with her husband. She treasured time spent with friends drinking coffee, time with her family, and most of all, time spent with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Ronald “Al” Myers; step grandson, Ryan Reeves; brothers, Troy, William “Dub”, and Howard; sister, Mary.

She is survived by her daughter, Niki (Nicholas) Myers-Jones; stepdaughter, Danita (Gerald) Reeves; brothers, Truman (Brenda) Trammell, and L.D. (Barb) Trammell; grandchildren, Reagan, Sophia, and Oliver; step granddaughter, Jenna (Matt) Ramsey; step great grandchildren, Lucas, and Landon; several nieces and nephews.

Private services will be conducted later.