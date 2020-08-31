OBITUARY: Ethelene Franke Palmer

Ethelene Franke Palmer, age 93 of Franklin, TN passed away August 28, 2020. She was born in Thayer, Missouri to the late Emil & Edith Franke. Ethelene was a member of First Baptist Church Nashville.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, William Franke and Robert Franke; sisters, Edith Shumpert and Dell Marcum.

Survived by her son, Jim (Lisa) Palmer of Collierville, TN and Eileen (Ken) Steeples of Franklin, TN; grandsons, Chris Palmer of Murfreesboro, TN and Duncan Steeples of Franklin, TN.

A memorial gathering will be held 5-7PM Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com