OBITUARY: Ethel Maurine Williams Thompson

Ethel Maurine Williams Thompson, age 95, of Spring Hill, TN and formerly of Greenville, MS, passed away December 16, 2020 in Spring Hill, TN. Maurine was born in Indianola, MS to the late Lester Williams and Maither Dickerson Williams. She was a Homemaker, a great seamstress and of the Baptist Faith. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Elbert “Jim” Thompson, sisters, Myrtis (Thurman) Fox, Laverne (O.L.) Dodd, and Mary Wintrone; brothers, W.L. (Margaret) Williams, Floyd Williams, Paul Williams, and Sammy Williams.

Survivors include daughters, Cheryl (Lee) Kelly, Gigi (Kenny) Warren, and Terri (Bruce) Snider.

Grandchildren, Traci (Greg) Guidry, Mandi (Shan) Azar, Shea Love, Todd Murrah, Lindsey (Bucky) McKinnon, Taylor Dendy, and Randi (Steven) Toten; Thirteen Great-Grandchildren; and One Great-Great Grandson; brother, Pete (Martha) Williams; and numerous Nieces and Nephews.

Services will be conducted 4:00PM Friday, December 18, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, 5239 Main St., Spring Hill TN, with Ray Gilder officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service. Family will serve as Pallbearers. If you wish memorials, may be made to the American Cancer Society. The Family wishes to thank the staff at the Reserve at Spring Hill for their excellent care of Maurine “Mimi”.

The Burial will take place at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Tuesday January 5, 2021 at 9:00AM.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174. 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com