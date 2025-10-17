OBITUARY: Ethel Louise Ladd McGee

Ethel Louise Ladd McGee, age 97, of Williamson County, Tennessee, entered into her heavenly rest on October 14, 2025. Born on July 25, 1928, in Williamson County, she was the beloved daughter of the late John William Ladd and Mammie Lee Mangrum Ladd.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her devoted husband, Carl Edward McGee; her beloved son, Michael Ladd McGee; her brother, John Thomas Ladd; her sisters, Sarah Elizabeth Brown and Dorothy Lee Stoner; her sister-in-law, Christine Lankford Ladd; and her brothers-in-law, Maxie Brown and Everett B. Stoner.

From an early age, Ethel’s life was marked by compassion, resilience, and unwavering devotion to those she loved. At only fifteen, she began her lifelong calling as a caregiver, tenderly nursing her terminally ill mother—even administering her morphine injections with steady courage and grace. That same spirit of sacrificial love continued throughout her life as she cared for her infant son following a life-saving surgery at just five days old, supported him again through the challenge of a brain tumor, and lovingly nursed her daughter through Guillain-Barré syndrome and two serious automobile accidents. Afterward, she played an important and deeply loving role in raising her cherished grandson, Adam, guiding him with the same devotion, strength, and gentleness that defined her life. In her later years, she devoted herself to caring for her husband through his six-year battle with Parkinson’s disease, remaining faithfully by his side until his final days.

Ethel was a homemaker of extraordinary talent and heart. She mastered the arts of cooking, sewing, and crocheting, and whatever she set her mind to, she accomplished with remarkable skill and grace. Her home was always a place of welcome, comfort, and nourishment—both physical and spiritual.

Her love was fierce, protective, and deeply selfless. Those who knew her well knew she would stand toe-to-toe with the devil himself to defend her family. Above all, her faith was her anchor. Ethel was a proud and devoted member of the Church of Christ and found her greatest strength in the Lord she served all her life.

Ethel is survived by her loving daughter, Deborah McGee Dempsey, and son-in-law, Bob Dempsey; her cherished grandson, Adam Keith McGee, and his wife, Lori Rathert McGee; step-granddaughters, Tina Sykes (Keith) and Tracy Coleman (Kevin); great-grandsons, Charles William Sykes, Mason Michael McGee, and Timothy Michael Coleman; and one precious great-granddaughter, Ella Grace McGee. She is also survived by nephews Jim Ladd of Franklin, Tennessee, and Lloyd and Ed Stoner of Indianapolis, Indiana; nieces Annette Stoner of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Brenda Ladd Molasy of Franklin, Tennessee; along with numerous extended family members and friends who dearly loved her.

Ethel’s legacy of love, faith, and perseverance lives on through her family and all who were blessed to know her.

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” — 2 Timothy 4:7

Funeral service will be held at 1PM Tuesday, October 21, 2025 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Ed Slayton will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as pallbearers.

