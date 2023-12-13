OBITUARY: Esther Mai Ragsdale

Esther Mai Ragsdale, age 92 of Franklin, TN passed away December 11, 2023.

She was born in Maury County, TN to the late Hicks & Annie Mai Slaughter. Esther was a longtime Williamson County resident. She was a member of Fourth Ave. Church of Christ and Forrest Home Church of Christ.

Esther is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Euelon Ragsdale; son, Gary Ragsdale.

She is survived by her son, Wendell (Wanda) Ragsdale; daughters, Diane (Terry) Bruce and Michelle (Greg) Locke; sister, Mamie Ruth Starnes; grandchildren, Marty Ragsdale, Brian Ragsdale, Holly Schnakenberg, Dean (Lindsey) Schnakenberg, Tyler Locke and Caroline Locke; great-grandchildren, Lainey Mai, Lawson, Linden & Lane and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Baker Cemetery in Primm Springs, TN. Active pallbearers will be Dean Schnakenberg, Tyler Locke, Brian Ragsdale, Greg Dodson, Milton Beard, Ricky Locke, J.W. Slaughter and Ross Booher. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Kinnie, John Kinnie and Marty Ragsdale.

Visitation will be 4-8PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

