OBITUARY: Essie B. Johnson Williams

Essie B. Johnson Williams age 83 of Franklin, TN passed away February 11, 2021.

Essie lived her entire life in Williamson County. She worked with Lasko until she married her late husband, Paul Williams, Sr.

Essie is also preceded in death by her parents, Bennie and Ruby Holt Johnson; sister, Ruth Hardin; brother, Jefferson “J.B.” Johnson.

Survived by her son, Paul Williams, Jr; brother, Bennie Johnson, Jr; sister in-law, Tiny Johnson, nieces, Amanda Cartwright and Ruby Cox along with many other loving nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held 2:00PM Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the Holt Family Cemetery. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com