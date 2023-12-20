OBITUARY: Esheron Rowena McKay

Esheron Rowena McKay, age 81, a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, December 18, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center.

Born on March 9, 1942, in Corner, Alabama, Esheron was the daughter of the late William Arthur Creel and the late Nellie Moody Creel.

She was a graduate of David Lipscomb High School and attended David Lipscomb College. She united in marriage with Graham Clayton McKay on September 7, 1959. She dedicated numerous years to her career at the Tennessee Children’s Home in Spring Hill before retiring.

Her interests included leisurely walks and making her own personalized greeting cards for friends and family on special occasions. She used flowers, leaves, and watercolor to make these cards. For those who ever received a card will have a treasure to keep forever. A woman of strong faith, she was of the Church of Christ faith, dedicating her lifetime doing mission work overseas.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Harvey (Kim) McKay of Columbia, TN, Mark (Laney) McKay of Nashville, TN, brother, Billy (Judy) Creel of Alabama, grandchildren, Tyler McKay of Culleoka, TN, Turner (Charlsie) McKay of Culleoka, TN, Amanda Easterwood of Cullman, AL, Hayden McKay, Baylor McKay, Maycie McKay, and Vayle McKay, and three great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra McKay Jones.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Healing Hands International, 455 McNally Drive, Nashville, TN 37211 or Churches of Christ Disaster Relief, 410 Allied Drive Nashville, TN 37211.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website, TnFunerals.com

