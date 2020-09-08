OBITUARY: Errol Ellis

Errol Ellis, age 61 of Nolensville, TN passed away on September 1, 2020 at Alive Hospice after a brief illness.

Preceded in death by mother, Velma Irene Ellis. Survived by wife of 39 plus years, Donna Ellis; daughters, Erin Nash(Andrew) of Brentwood, Kaitlyn Olin (Jacobie) of Nashville; grandson, Paxton Ellis Nash of Brentwood; granddaughter arriving in January 2021; father, Edwin Hasil Ellis of Wartrace; his beloved dog, Ellie Belle; sisters, Cindy Mealer of Springfield, Alicia Covington of Hermitage, and Patricia Richardson of Murfreesboro; a niece and many nephews.

He was employed at C.O. Christian and Sons for 37 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing baseball from Little League through college. Special thanks to Vanderbilt Medical Center Neuro Team, Dr. Matthew Fusco, Williamson Medical, and Alive Hospice, nurses and doctors for the care and support provided over the last month.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Friday, September 11, 2020 from 4 -7 at 1960 Parade Drive, Brentwood, TN 37027.